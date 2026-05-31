UN ON THE BRINK OF BANKRUPTCY AS US WITHHOLDS BILLIONS FROM WASTEFUL GLOBAL BUREAUCRACY





The United Nations is staring down financial collapse after years of unchecked spending and anti-American policies finally caught up with it. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the UN could run out of cash by mid-August 2026, forcing hiring freezes and deep program cuts as it burns through its last reserves.





The United States, the UN’s largest funder, now owes more than $4 billion in arrears after wisely pulling out of dozens of bloated and ineffective programs under the Trump administration. Major donors who provide 42 percent of core funding have stepped back, leaving the organization with zero liquidity. Even China is dragging its feet on payments, exposing the fragility of this globalist institution



Sources:

Wall Street Journal

RT report on UN funding crisis