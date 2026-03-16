UN Security Council Delivers Historic Rebuke to Iran



The United Nations Security Council has handed Iran its most severe diplomatic setback in years, adopting Resolution 2817 on March 11, 2026, with overwhelming international backing.

Cosponsored by a record 135 nations, the measure condemns Tehran’s missile and drone strikes on civilian areas and infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan.





The resolution passed 13-0, with only China and Russia abstaining—marking a clear break from their usual defense of Iran. It brands the attacks “egregious” and a breach of international law, demands an immediate halt, and affirms the targeted states’ right to self-defense.





U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz delivered the message bluntly in a CNN appearance: “135 nations — a UN record — sided with the Gulf Arab countries in condemning Iran for attacking civilians.

This shoot-in-all-directions strategy is backfiring. Even Russia and China have backed away. Iran has never been more isolated on the world stage.”





The mullahs’ reckless escalation has united former fence-sitters against them. After years of proxy wars, terror funding, and regional intimidation, Iran’s direct aggression has finally crossed a red line.

The Gulf states, long patient despite repeated provocations, now stand firm with broad global support.





Tehran’s miscalculation is complete: its attempts to intimidate neighbors and fracture alliances have instead isolated the regime further. Strength and resolve—from Washington to the Gulf—have exposed Iran’s bluster for what it is. The world is watching, and the ayatollahs are running out of friends.