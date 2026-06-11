United States bans Ivory Coast supporters from World Cup

Ivory Coast home-based fans have been denied visas to the United States, the president of the national supporters’ committee told AFP on Thursday.

The run-up to the World Cup, which kicks off Thursday, has been dogged by the visa policies of the main host nation, the United States.

Somali referee Omar Artan was turned away Sunday and some support staff for the Iranian team have been denied entry. The Ivory Coast supporters group, said Julien Kouadio Adonis, president of the National Committee of Elephants Supporters (CNSE), which operates under the country’s Ministry of Sport, organises trips for the country’s small number of travelling fans to follow the team abroad.

“The supporters have cancelled the trip because the US government does not want to see supporters from certain countries, including Ivory Coast, on its soil. The United States has been clear with us, saying they do not want to see our supporters,” said Kouadio.

“This situation hurts us deeply because it prevents us from fulfilling our sacred duty, which is to support our team.”

Ivory Coast play two of their three group matches in Philadelphia, against Ecuador on June 15 and Curacao on June 25 either side of a trip to Toronto to face Germany.

In March, Kouadio told AFP he hoped 500 fans would travel across the Atlantic. He said a handful of CNSE officials had been authorised to travel to the World Cup where they will “look after the Ivorian supporters based in the United States”, he said. The CNSE estimates there will be more than 1,000 at matches.