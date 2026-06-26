UPND ALLIANCE DEFENDS RECORD, URGES VOTERS TO BACK SECOND TERM



The UPND Alliance has appealed to Zambians to renew its mandate in the August 13 General Election, saying its five years in office have transformed governance, revived the economy and improved social services.



Speaking at a media briefing, New Nation Party President Dr. Nevers Mumba said the coalition was founded on genuine unity and a shared commitment to national development rather than personal interests.





He praised President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, arguing that the government’s development programmes had benefited citizens across the country.



Dr. Mumba criticised the opposition Tonse Alliance, describing it as unprepared to govern and warning that electing it into office could reverse the country’s progress.





Meanwhile, Patriotic Front President Miles Sampa dismissed allegations that he had caused confusion within the Alliance, saying those making such claims were themselves sponsoring multiple candidates while claiming to be united.





And UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi said the 16-member coalition remained Zambia’s oldest, largest and most successful political alliance, having formed government after winning the 2021 General Election.





Mr. Milupi said the Alliance would campaign on its achievements, citing improved peace, greater political tolerance, economic recovery, free education, increased Constituency Development Fund allocations, teacher recruitment, school feeding programmes and the revival of the mining sector.





He urged Zambians to vote for the Alliance to enable it to consolidate these gains and continue implementing its development agenda.



SE

📷 Multiple sources