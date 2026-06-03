UPND CADRES ALLEGEDLY ATTACK NRPUP MAYORAL CANDIDATE IN MONGU



MONGU – UPND cadres have allegedly attacked NRPUP Mongu mayoral candidate Ms. Betty Kashumba in Ilute Ward of Mongu East Constituency while she was conducting campaign meetings.





According to reports, the incident occurred as Ms. Kashumba was engaging with residents as part of her ongoing campaign activities ahead of the upcoming elections. Details surrounding the alleged attack remain unclear, and authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the matter.





The incident has raised concerns among stakeholders regarding political violence and the need for peaceful campaigns during the electoral period.





Investigations into the matter are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack.



BW