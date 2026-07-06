UPND CADRES ATTACK TONSE CANDIDATE, INJURES 11 OTHERS



According to News Diggers, Zambia Police have confirmed that 11 people were injured after an alleged attack on Resolute Party (RP) Lusaka Central parliamentary candidate Charity Lumpa during a roadshow in Lusaka.





Police Spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi said the incident occurred on Saturday near Town Centre, where Lumpa and her supporters were reportedly attacked by individuals alleged to be UPND cadres.





Following the incident, Lumpa shared videos on social media showing her damaged vehicle, alleging that people dressed in UPND regalia smashed one of her car windows with a stone while she was conducting a campaign roadshow in Independence Ward.





“This is unacceptable behaviour,” Lumpa said in one of the videos posted after the incident.





Chilabi confirmed the incident in an interview on Sunday, stating that a total of 11 people sustained injuries. Police have not yet announced any arrests as investigations continue.



Source: News Diggers.