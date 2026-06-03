UPND CALLS FOR DIALOGUE IN GARRY NKOMBO’S ASSAULT CASE



By Elesani Phiri



The UPND has called for dialogue between former Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo and his accuser, Bilden Shaloba, stating that an amicable resolution through engagement would be preferable to prolonged court proceedings.





UPND Deputy Media Director Sikwindi Situla says the party regrets Mr. Nkombo’s arrest and has denied allegations that the ruling party had a hand in it.





Mr. Situla said the party will not resort to harassment or intimidation to compel any insurgent members to return to the party, noting that Mr. Nkombo remains a member and that the UPND continues to have his best interests at heart.





Speaking in an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Situla said the UPND is accommodative of all its members and maintains cordial relations with both Mr. Nkombo and Mr. Shaloba.





Mr. Nkombo was, on Monday this week, arrested and charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm for allegedly assaulting two UPND members during the party’s nomination process on May 20 at Mazabuka Civic Centre and later released pending court appearance.



PHOENIX NEWS