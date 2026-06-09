UPND CLAIMS OPPOSITION USING PARTY REGALIA TO DISCREDIT RULING PARTY



The UPND on the Copperbelt has accused opposition political parties of orchestrating acts of violence while wearing UPND regalia in an attempt to tarnish the ruling party’s image.





UPND Copperbelt Provincial Treasurer and Dag Hammarskjöld parliamentary candidate Ernest Lufunda said allegations linking the party’s youths to violent conduct were misleading and politically motivated.





“Our friends are even using our regalia and cause commotion so that UPND is labeled bad and violent. Those seen in our regalia and causing violence are not our youths,” Lufunda said.





He maintained that UPND members are generally peaceful and only react when provoked, adding that efforts to portray the party as violent would not succeed because Zambians are able to judge events for themselves.





Meanwhile, UPND Copperbelt Youth Chairperson Wallen Hinyama said the party remains committed to peaceful political engagement in line with President Hakainde Hichilema’s call for non-violent elections.





“We managed them when we were in opposition and we can still manage them but we choose peace,” Hinyama said.





He urged opposition political parties not to take advantage of the ruling party’s commitment to peace and encouraged youths across the province to conduct their campaigns responsibly and promote unity..