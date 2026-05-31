UPND INTIMIDATING CANDIDATES INTO WITHDRAWING – MUNDUBILE



31st May 2026



TONSE Alliance president Brian Mundubile has accused the UPND of intimidating validly nominated candidates into withdrawing in order to secure unopposed elections.





Meanwhile, Mundubile has promised to create 300,000 jobs in the agriculture sector within two years if elected. Speaking when he appeared on BM8 Unfiltered, Thursday night, Mundubile accused the UPND of failing to uphold democratic principles. “Zambians now know that UPND doesn’t necessarily support democracy, they frown upon democratic tenets.





We are witnessing a number of candidates withdrawing by the day because our colleagues in the UPND believe that they should always go unopposed and that’s exactly what the current President wanted, it’s very unhealthy.





What message is this one political party sending to other regions if what…



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