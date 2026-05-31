UPND INTIMIDATING CANDIDATES INTO WITHDRAWING – MUNDUBILE
31st May 2026
TONSE Alliance president Brian Mundubile has accused the UPND of intimidating validly nominated candidates into withdrawing in order to secure unopposed elections.
Meanwhile, Mundubile has promised to create 300,000 jobs in the agriculture sector within two years if elected. Speaking when he appeared on BM8 Unfiltered, Thursday night, Mundubile accused the UPND of failing to uphold democratic principles. “Zambians now know that UPND doesn’t necessarily support democracy, they frown upon democratic tenets.
We are witnessing a number of candidates withdrawing by the day because our colleagues in the UPND believe that they should always go unopposed and that’s exactly what the current President wanted, it’s very unhealthy.
What message is this one political party sending to other regions if what…
NEWSDIGGERS
FULL OF EXCUSES. JUST SHOW ZAMBIANS YOUR WORTH AND QUIT THE BLAME GAME. CANDIDATES HAVE THEIR OWN MOUTHS TO SPEAK ABOUT THEIR QUITING THE RACE, AND THEY HAVE THEIR OWN REASONS, NOT WHAT YOU ARE BUSY FORCING THE MASSES TO BELIEVE.
FULL OF EXCUSES. JUST SHOW ZAMBIANS YOUR WORTH AND QUIT THE BLAME GAME. CANDIDATES HAVE THEIR OWN MOUTHS TO SPEAK ABOUT THEIR QUITING THE RACE, AND THEY HAVE THEIR OWN REASONS, NOT WHAT YOU ARE BUSY FORCING THE MASSES TO BELIEVE. THE TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE.