UPND MEMBER FILES COMPLAINT AGAINST CONCOURT JUDGES OVER PRESIDENT HICHILEMA`S ELIGIBILITY RULING





By Nelson Zulu



UPND member Charles Longwe has lodged a complaint with the Judicial Complaints Commission against the Constitutional Court bench that ruled on 19th June 2026, President Hakainde Hichilema eligible to contest this year’s elections.





Mr. Longwe’s complaint follows the Concourt’s decision in a petition that challenged the president’s eligibility on the basis that the UPND elective extraordinary conference was improper.





In his complaint, Mr. Longwe has cited Constitutional Court Deputy President Arnold Shilimi, justices Mathew Chisunka, Mudford Mwandenga, Martin Musaluke, Maria Kawimbe, Judy Mulongoti and Getrude Imbwae, alleging incompetence contrary to Article 143(b) of the Constitution.





He has asked the commission to investigate the conduct of the judges in accordance with Article 144(1) of the constitution.





According to the complaint, Mr. Longwe argues that the court erred in its interpretation of the constitution and electoral laws in reaching its decision and has urged the commission to review the ruling on grounds of alleged incompetence.





Mr. Longwe further contends that the judges failed to properly consider issues surrounding nomination procedures, party sponsorship and the legal effect of the adoption certificate used in the presidential nomination process.



PHOENIX NEWS