UPND MUST RESPECT THE CATHOLIC CHURCH



….they speak for the voiceless in society and should not be viewed as political opponents, says ZUPED



Lusaka…. Friday March 7, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



Zambians for Unity Peace, and Development (ZUPED) has urged the ruling UPND administration to respect the Catholic Church saying they speak for the voiceless.





ZUPED President Ronnie Jere says from time immemorial, the Catholic Church has always stood for the people hence the need to be respected.



Mr Jere said the appetite by the UPND to always be in conflict with the Catholic Church will one day land them in serious problems.





“It was shocking to hear Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa warning Chipata Auxiliary Bishop Gabriel Msipu Phiri that he would be followed individually for what he said during mass last Sunday because he was not speaking for the Catholic Church. Is the UPND not aware that the Bishops and Priests have always spoken on behalf of the people? Even when the same UPND were in opposition, didn’t the Catholic Church speak for the people against the then ruling Patriotic Front? Why do they feel that the Catholic Church is their enemy now? One day, they will understand their impact when they leave office,” Mr Jere said in an interview with Smart Eagles.





“Does it mean that they have forgotten so easily that the first Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda left office because of the conflict he had with the Catholic Church? It is not just right for the UPND, as a political party in power, to be at loggerheads with any Church not just the Catholic Church. They should know better.”





Mr Jere encourages the UPND to embrace criticism saying for them to live up to their promises, they need to embrace criticism.



“There will be no party in power without criticism. It is through criticism that those in authority tend to up their game in working for the people. So let them embrace it with both hands,” he added.



“This is the problem we have seen with the UPND, they perceive a critical voice as political opponent. Not all stakeholders can be praise singers. If that was the case, we can’t have a Zambia that we want.”



