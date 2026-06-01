UPND OFFERED BRIBE FOR ME TO WITHDRAW FROM KABWATA RACE, CLAIMS SIMAATA





Mainda Simaata, an aspiring candidate for the Kabwata parliamentary seat and a former Kamwala Ward 5 Councillor, has come forward with serious accusations against the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).





Simaata claims that emissaries from the UPND have approached him with offers of bribes and veiled threats, urging him to withdraw his candidacy from the upcoming August polls.





This assertion paints a concerning picture of the integrity of the electoral process and the methods employed by political parties to secure victory.