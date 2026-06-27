UPND SAYS IT WILL NOT USE MONEY TO PROVE CAMPAIGN STRENGTH



By Elesani Phiri



UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe says the ruling party will not be compelled to start dishing out money to members of the public to prove its financial muscle, as such acts result in electoral malpractice.





Reacting to allegations that the ruling party is starving its candidates of funds to conduct campaign activities, Mr. Simuuwe said disbursement of funds to members is an internal matter and is not mandated to make the figures public.





He told Phoenix News in an interview that unlike some named opposition parties that have resorted to buying supporters, the ruling party has its own campaign strategy and will only be made known once it is implemented.





Mr. Simuuwe expressed confidence that having fielded candidates in all constituencies across the country, the ruling party has enough funds to facilitate all campaign programs for its candidates.



PHOENIX NEWS