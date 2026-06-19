UPND WILL LOSE ABOUT 14 SEATS TO INDEPENDENTS IN THE SOUTHERN PROVINCE- Given Mutinta

By Given Mutinta

UPND WILL LOSE ABOUT 14 SEATS TO INDEPENDENTS IN THE SOUTHERN PROVINCE



Recent reports suggest a political shift that could reshape Zambia’s parliamentary arena in the upcoming elections.





According to intelligence gathered by Israel’s top intelligence agency—renowned globally for its advanced data collection and analysis—President Hakainde Hichilema’s United Party for National Development (UPND) is projected to lose a substantial number of constituencies, particularly in the Southern Province.





President Hichilema commissioned Israeli intelligence services to conduct an in-depth analysis of Zambia’s electoral prospects.



Israel, recognized as a world leader in intelligence capabilities, deployed a team that traveled across all ten provinces to collect data.





Their findings, extensively reviewed with President Hichilema, reveal troubling predictions: out of 29 seats in the Southern Province, the UPND will win approximately 15 seats which is 51.72%, which gives it a slight majority within this 29-seat assembly.



Conversely, 14 seats will be won by independents, which is 48.28%, a close but minority share.





The seats in the Southern Province forecasted to fall to independents include 1 in Chirundu, 1 in Chikankata, 1 in Mazabuka Central, 1 in Magoye, 2 in Monze, 1 in Choma, 1 in Kalomo, 1 in Mapatizya, 1 in Livingstone, 1 in Kazungula, 1 in Bweengwa, and 2 in Itezhi-itezhi.





Additionally, the UPND is anticipated to lose several seats in the Western and North-Western provinces.



On a national scale, the intelligence suggests the UPND might not win more than 60 seats country wide.





This development challenges President Hichilema’s earlier “imingalato” strategy, notably the delimitation plan intended to increase constituencies within UPND strongholds.



The aim was to secure a parliamentary two-thirds majority, which would empower President Hichilema to amend the constitution at will.





The intelligence findings imply that President Hichilema’s “imingalato” will fail to deliver the expected parliamentary dominance.



The involvement of Israel’s intelligence services in gauging Zambia’s electoral climate reflects the high stakes involved in the August elections.





The forecast that the UPND will lose nearly half its Southern Province seats to independents—and fail to secure the anticipated parliamentary majority—signals Proverbs 26:27 that says; whoever digs a pit will fall into it; if someone rolls a stone, it will roll back on them, and if you set a trap for others, you will get caught in it yourself.