US Apache goes down near Strait of Hormuz, crew rescued – NYT

A US Army Apache helicopter went down near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday and its two crew members were safely rescued, The New York Times reported, citing two people briefed on the incident.

The cause was not immediately clear, with one of the people saying the helicopter may have been shot down by Iranian fire, suffered mechanical failure or encountered another problem.

The incident came after days of escalating and easing hostilities in the region, as Israel and Iran exchanged strikes before stepping back.

The Trump administration had not disclosed the incident by the time the Times contacted the White House for comment, the report said.

“The AH-64 Apache gunship, which is armed with Hellfire missiles, is one of the most fearsome types of aircraft operating in the region. They patrol the strategic waterway in part to deter small-boat attacks and to shoot down drones,” read the report.