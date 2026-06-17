US envoy suggests Hezbollah, Hamas members be deported to Iran

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee suggested on Wednesday that every member of Hezbollah and Hamas be deported to Iran, saying the move would free Lebanon and Israel from Tehran’s proxies.

Huckabee said in a post on X that Iran was demanding that Israel stop defending its border against Hezbollah while a Gaza peace plan depended on Hamas disarming.

“Every member of Hezbollah & Hamas DEPORT to ‘Mothership’ in Iran,” he wrote. “Result? Lebanon & Israel free from Iran terror proxies. Give PEACE a chance!”