US F-35 fighter Jet hit by Iranian forces

For the first time since the conflict began, a US military aircraft has been reportedly hit by forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Details of the incident are still emerging, but officials say the aircraft sustained damage during a military engagement, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions.

Analysts warn that this incident could heighten the risk of further confrontations between US and Iranian forces in the region, especially amid ongoing disputes over military presence and drone operations.

This development comes as Washington and Tehran remain on edge, with both sides closely monitoring each other’s movements in the Middle East. Observers note that any escalation could have broader implications for global security and oil markets.