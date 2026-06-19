US-Iran memorandum lacks key constraints, UANI warns

The United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) said on Thursday that the US-Iran memorandum of understanding provides Iran with significant economic relief while failing to sufficiently constrain its nuclear program and regional activities.

In a statement, UANI Chairman Jeb Bush and CEO Ambassador Mark D. Wallace welcomed US military and political actions against Iran’s nuclear and regional capabilities, but argued the memorandum remains “intentionally vague” and risks providing Tehran with early sanctions relief before key concessions are secured.

UANI urged the administration to adopt what it described as “red lines” in negotiations, including zero uranium enrichment, full removal of enriched uranium stockpiles, intrusive inspections, and restrictions on Iran’s missile and drone programs.

The organization also called for greater congressional oversight and warned that without stronger conditions, the agreement could risk repeating shortcomings of previous Iran nuclear frameworks.