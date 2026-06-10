Trump Strikes Back Hard: US Jets Pound Iranian Targets After Apache Helicopter Downed





President Trump ordered swift and proportional retaliation after Iran shot down a US Army Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz on June 8-9, 2026. American fighter jets hammered IRGC positions on Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas, and Sirik Island, lighting up the night with massive explosions.





The helicopter crew was safely rescued. No American lives lost. This decisive action sends a clear message: America will not tolerate unprovoked attacks on our forces from the world’s leading state sponsor of terror.