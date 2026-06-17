US officials say Iran agreement text is intentionally vague – CNN

US officials told CNN that the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran was drafted in broad terms to facilitate future negotiations rather than resolve key disputes.

According to the report, officials described the document as “incredibly vague” and primarily intended to create a favorable environment for upcoming technical talks, while also helping Iran present the agreement to a domestic audience.

One official said “people shouldn’t read too much into the language of the MOU,” describing it as a “political document.” The official added that “what’s more important than the actual document is the understandings we have with each other,” and said the text does not reflect what officials described as critical back-channel commitments made by Iran.

“Issues such as sanctions relief, a nuclear agreement and access to frozen funds would be tied to future negotiations and progress on implementation rather than being immediately granted under the memorandum itself,” The officials told CNN.