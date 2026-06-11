US plans to deport Iranians to Central African Republic – Reuters

The Trump administration plans to deport a number of Iranians and other migrants to the Central African Republic under a third-country deportation deal, Reuters reported, citing two lawyers and an official briefed on the matter.

The Iranians include two women who could face torture and persecution if returned to Iran, their lawyer told Reuters, saying one was a Christian convert and the other a pro-democracy activist.

The first flight under the deal was expected to carry about 20 people, including Iranians, Syrians and Afghans, and could leave as early as Thursday, the lawyers said.

The report said hundreds of migrants could ultimately be deported to the Central African Republic under the deal.