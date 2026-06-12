US says Israel will be comfortable with Iran deal after seeing full terms

A senior US administration official said Friday Israel is expected to support a broad regional peace agreement with Iran once it sees the full terms, including provisions on the destruction and removal of Iran’s enriched material.

“When Israel sees the full terms of the deal, they will be comfortable with that,” the official told reporters, adding that the administration is “confident the Israelis will get on board.”

The official acknowledged deep mistrust surrounding the agreement but said dissent was believed to be “quite minimal,” including inside Iran, where “some Iranians don’t love this deal.”

The official said the agreement is broad in scope and that the sides had reached specificity on the destruction and removal of enriched materia