US seeks IAEA inspections of Iran sites in Swiss talks – Israel’s Channel 12

The United States’ initial aim in technical talks with Iran in Switzerland on Sunday is to secure an agreement allowing the International Atomic Energy Agency to inspect Iranian nuclear sites, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

The report said any agreement by Tehran would allow IAEA inspectors to visit Iran’s nuclear facilities for the first time since the 12-day war in June 2025.

According to Channel 12, the inspections would likely include Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

In exchange for Iran agreeing to the return of inspectors, Washington is prepared to release several billion dollars in Iranian assets held in Qatar, the report said.

The funds would be used by Iran to purchase food, medicine and other humanitarian goods, according to the report.

Channel 12 also said the IAEA believes most of Iran’s 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% is held at the Isfahan facility, with the rest located at Natanz and Fordow.