US Treasury Secretary says damage to US allies will be paid from Iranian accounts

Bessent says damage to US allies will be paid from Iranian accounts

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said damage to US allies in the Persian Gulf would be paid for with funds extracted from Iranian accounts, warning that every attack launched by Iran would deepen the economic and financial consequences it faces.

“The Iranian regime will lose the zero-sum game it is playing,” Bessent said on X.

“Any damage it inflicts on our allies in the Gulf will be paid for with funds extracted from Iranian Accounts. Any tolls paid to the Persian Gulf Strait Authority will be offset by funds extracted from their accounts,” he added.