US NAVY’S PRIDE ON FIRE: 600 Sailors Without Bunks Aboard $13 Billion Warship





The USS Gerald R. Ford—the largest, most expensive aircraft carrier ever built—is burning, breaking, and embarrassing the empire.





The New York Times reveals new details of last week’s fire. The damage isn’t from Iranian missiles. It’s from… a laundry room.





What happened:



 Fire in main laundry area

⏱️ 30+ hours to extinguish

 Dozens suffered smoke inhalation

️ 600+ sailors lost bunks—sleeping on floors, tables

識 Many can’t do laundry since





The context:



 Cost: $13 billion

 Deployed 10 months straight (Navy norm: 6)

 Previous toilet problems.





The question: When the empire’s mightiest ship is crippled by laundry—what’s left of the deterrent?