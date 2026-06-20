VETERAN POLITICIAN CHITALA SAYS MUNDUBILE MUST END THE DISASTROUS FIVE YEARS OF THE UPND





Veteran politician Dr Mbita Chitala, a key figure in the introduction of multiparty politics in Zambia in 1990, has voiced strong opposition to the current ruling party, the United Party for National Development (UPND), branding its five-year reign as disastrous.





He expressed gratitude towards political leaders Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu for their efforts to unite various opposition factions under the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance, with the goal of achieving electoral victory on August 13, 2026.





In a strong worded article, he emphasized the need for Zambians to support this coalition in their campaign to establish a more progressive and unified governance.



Dr Chitala criticized President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration for failing to alleviate poverty and improve governance in Zambia, arguing that it has instead undermined democracy, exacerbated the cost of living, and fostered tribalism and corruption.





He noted the overwhelming support for Mundubile and Zulu during recent rallies, and underscored the necessity of national solidarity in pushing for political change.





Dr Chitala outlines several critical issues the coalition need to address should they come to power, including:



1. Reforming the constitution to enhance democracy and eliminate oppressive laws and practices.





2. Tackling the high cost of living, improving economic conditions, and reversing detrimental fiscal policies.



3. Implementing strict anti-corruption measures and ensuring accountability in public service.





4. Promoting national unity by combating tribalism and inequality and ensuring fair representation across public sectors.



5. Professionalizing public institutions and safeguarding their independence from political influence.





6. Advocating for social justice, raising wages, and enhancing worker rights, particularly for marginalized groups.



7. Establishing a foreign policy rooted in non-alignment and fostering good relations with neighboring countries.





8. Ensuring a dignified burial for the late President Edgah Chagwa Lungu while safeguarding his family’s rights.





Dr Chitala says, addressing these issues as an alliance government will help in rescuing Zambia from poor governance.