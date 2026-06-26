VICE PRESIDENT PRAYS FOR YOUNG MWENSE UPND CANDIDATE, URGES VALUES-BASED LEADERSHIP



Vice President Mutale Nalumango has expressed confidence in the growing participation of young women in politics after meeting UPND parliamentary candidate for Mwense Constituency, Susan Mulala.





Mrs. Nalumango said she was encouraged by the candidature of the 26-year-old aspiring lawmaker, describing her as a vibrant and determined young leader ready to contribute to national development through public service.





The Vice President said she took time to pray with Ms. Mulala, asking God to grant her wisdom, courage, humility and strength as she campaigns for the August 13 General Election.





“As a mother, a Reverend, and a fellow servant of the people, I felt compelled to pray with and for Susan, asking God to grant her wisdom, courage, humility and strength as she embarks on this important journey of public service.”





Mrs. Nalumango said leadership should be viewed as a calling founded on integrity, compassion and selfless service. She urged the candidate to remain committed to serving the people of Mwense and to always prioritise the welfare of the community.





“Leadership is a calling that demands integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of others.”



She further noted that the increasing participation of young women in leadership was a positive development for Zambia’s democracy, saying their involvement would help shape the country’s future.





“It is inspiring to see young women stepping forward to take up leadership roles and actively contribute to the development of our nation.”





Mrs. Nalumango wished Ms. Mulala success in her campaign and expressed hope that she would remain guided by faith, humility and a genuine desire to serve the people of Zambia.