Vinicius Jr’s girlfriend Virginia Fonseca announces their split

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior and his Brazilian influencer girlfriend, Virginia Fonseca, have gone their separate ways after eight months of dating.

Fonseca shared an emotional statement on social media confirming their separation.

According to her, the decision was made with maturity, after she and Vinícius had chosen to part ways amicably and move forward with mutual respect.

“I always allow myself to live fully, without fear or calculation. While we were together, I devoted myself to us completely. But I am also a woman who will never compromise on what is non-negotiable to me,” Virginia stated.

Virginia added that she sincerely wishes the footballer happiness and success in his career. She asked the public and the media to respect their privacy and to close this chapter.