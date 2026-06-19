Vote for whoever has more support between Kalaba and Mundubile.

Our goal is to remove UPND-Kambwili

If Mundubile can help remove UPND from office, vote him, urges Kambwili



FORMER Patriotic Front strongman Chishimba Kambwili has urged Zambians to vote for any opposition presidential candidate they believe can help remove the UPND from office and effectively govern the country.





Speaking at a political gathering in Roan Constituency, Kambwili said opposition parties were united by a common objective of removing the ruling United Party for National Development —UPND from office in the August general election.





Kambwili, who is contesting as a Member of Parliament candidate on the ticket of Citizens First, said voters should not feel compelled to support a candidate simply because of party loyalty.





“Where we’re, we are mixed. I am standing as an MP on Citizens First, on Kalaba’s ticket. But what we want now is to remove the UPND from office,” Kambwili said.





He added that voters should freely choose among opposition presidential candidates based on their ability to deliver on national expectations, and that most importantly, on their ability to help remove the UPND from government.





“We can’t just say because we are CF, unless you vote CF. If you think that Harry Kalaba can deliver, vote for him. If you think it’s Brian Mundubile who can deliver, go ahead and vote for him,” he said.



©️ TV Yatu | June 19, 2026.