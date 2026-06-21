VOTING FOR MUNDUBILE IS LIKE VOTING FOR LUNGU A MAN WHO HAD NO VISION – KABIMBA





WYNTER Kabimba has castigated Brian Mundubile adding that any normal Zambian can not vote for him.

‘I would be surprised which average Zambian can vote for Brian Mundubile with the style of Leadership he wants to adopt. That is more like voting for Edgar Lungu, a man who had no vision.’ – Wynter Kabimba

According to a story spreading on social media, “I would be surprised which average Zambian can vote for Brian Mundubile with the style of Leadership he wants to adopt. That is more like voting for Edgar Lungu, a man who had no vision.” Says Kabimba.