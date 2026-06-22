Vozinha’s Mother Attends His Match, and His Dream Comes True



Beyond the remarkable FIFA World Cup journey of the African island nation of Cape Verde, one of the tournament’s most touching stories has been the emotional relationship between goalkeeper Josimar José Evora Vaz “Vozinha” and his mother.



Their bond has endured poverty and separation. The goalkeeper, now approaching his 40s, has spoken about his difficult childhood, his close relationship with his grandparents, and the painful years spent away from his mother. His story has become one of the World Cup’s most emotional narratives.





Since tiny Cape Verde unexpectedly earned a draw against Spain in its opening group-stage match, many extraordinary stories have emerged. One of the biggest revolves around Vozinha, who plays in Portugal’s second division and produced a sensational performance on that memorable night.





Despite his personal success, Vozinha admitted that his greatest wish was for his mother to be present in the stadium to witness his achievements. However, he feared that dream would never become reality. After hearing his story, the U.S. State Department pledged to help make his dream come true.





In the end, Vozinha was reunited with his mother. She was able to watch her son’s success from the stands. The West African Atlantic island nation continued creating remarkable stories at its debut World Cup, and she was present at Florida’s Hard Rock Stadium as Cape Verde earned a draw against two-time world champions Uruguay.





Upon arriving in the United States, Ana Cândida Évora said in a FIFA video message:

“I want to thank everyone who supported me.”

Wearing a jersey bearing her son’s name and number and carrying Cape Verde’s national flag, she proudly shared in the joyous moment.

This is the beauty of sport. The World Cup opens doors for countries and stars that previously had little place on football’s global map, allowing them to leave unforgettable memories and lasting legacies





Stories that once seemed like fantasies or distant dreams often become reality at the World Cup. As Cape Verde defender Pico Lopes said, if you dream of something, even if it takes time, even when hope appears lost and darkness surrounds you, the day will eventually come when the light shines.



The World Cup has transformed Vozinha from a relatively unknown goalkeeper into a global star. He has gained millions of followers and become one of the tournament’s most inspiring figures.



By Idris Ahmed