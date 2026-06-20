Vozinha’s Mother Lands in Miami for Cape Verde’s World Cup Moment





A Mother’s Journey to History: Vozinha’s Mother Arrives in Miami to Support Cape Verde’s World Cup Dream.





Ana Candida Evora, the mother of Cape Verde’s breakout star goalkeeper Vozinha, officially arrived in Miami, USA, on Friday, June 19, 2026. She traveled from Cape Verde’s capital city, Praia, after a swift diplomatic intervention granted her a U.S. travel visa.

This allows her to watch her son play in person during Cape Verde’s crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage match.



Congratulations 👏🏿🎉 Mum