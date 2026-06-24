 WARS ARE WON BY INDUSTRY — AND UKRAINE IS BUILDING ONE OF THE MOST INNOVATIVE DEFENSE INDUSTRIES IN THE WORLD





 European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius has described Ukraine’s defense industry as the best and most innovative in the world.



Kubilius noted that senior officials from both the United States and Finland have previously referred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces as the strongest and most combat-ready military in Europe.





“But why do they consider the Ukrainian army the best?” Kubilius asked. “Not only because Ukraine has brave soldiers and smart commanders, but also because its defense industry is the best and most innovative.”



His comments highlight something that is often overlooked.





Wars are not won by courage alone.



They are won by the ability to adapt, innovate, and produce the tools needed to fight. During World War II, Germany and Japan ultimately discovered this reality the hard way. No matter how capable an army may be, it cannot outfight an opponent indefinitely if it cannot match industrial capacity and technological innovation.





Over the course of this war, Ukraine has transformed itself into one of the world’s leading laboratories for modern warfare.



From FPV drones and long-range strike systems to electronic warfare, unmanned ground vehicles, naval drones, battlefield software, and missile development, Ukraine has built an industry that did not exist at this scale before the invasion.





What began as a desperate effort to survive has evolved into a defense sector that many international observers now view as setting the standard for the future of warfare.



The battlefield remains difficult and the war is far from over.





But while Russia relies heavily on mass and attrition, Ukraine continues to invest in innovation, technology, and domestic production.





History has shown that nations capable of learning, adapting, and building often have the final say in long wars.