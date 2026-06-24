 WASHINGTON APPEARS TO BE LOSING PATIENCE WITH THE KREMLIN



⚡️ Ukraine reportedly believes it has secured White House support for a strategy aimed at increasing pressure on Russia and forcing Moscow back to meaningful negotiations, according to the Kyiv Independent.





The report claims that President Trump privately advised President Zelensky to act “bolder” and expressed skepticism that Vladimir Putin would agree to serious negotiations without additional pressure.





“Trump says he doesn’t really believe Putin will do anything without pressure.”



That statement is significant.



For years, Russia has often operated under the assumption that time is on its side. The Kremlin has repeatedly delayed, stalled, and prolonged negotiations while continuing military operations, betting that Ukraine’s resolve or Western support would eventually weaken.





Increasingly, that assumption is being challenged.



From Washington’s recent statements at the United Nations to continued support for Ukraine’s ability to strike military and logistical targets deep behind Russian lines, the message appears to be shifting.





The growing view among many policymakers is that wars rarely end because one side simply asks for peace.



They end when the cost of continuing becomes greater than the perceived benefits of fighting.





If these reports are accurate, the White House may now be signaling that additional pressure—not patience—is the path most likely to bring Russia to the negotiating table.



And that is a message Moscow will be paying close attention to.