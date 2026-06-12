”We almost shed tears because we expected Africa to stand with us.”



South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams opens up about feeling disappointed by the lack of African support after the world cup opening match against Mexico:



️”Africans have always supported other African countries in every World Cup tournament, but I can’t figure out why our own case was different.



Many Africans supported Mexico instead of us, the South Africans. We almost shed tears, but truly this is sad.

As Africans, let’s stand for each other. Let’s stand together.”





Williams believes African unity has always been one of the continent’s greatest strengths at major tournaments and was saddened to see South Africa not receive the same level of backing.



Whether it’s Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, or any other nation, many fans believe African teams achieve more when the continent rallies behind them as one.