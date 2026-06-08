“WE ARE LEAVING  SOUTH AFRICA AND WE ARE NOT COMING BACK” — REPATRIATED FOREIGN NATIONALS SPEAK OUT

🚨 “WE ARE LEAVING AND WE ARE NOT COMING BACK” — REPATRIATED FOREIGN NATIONALS SPEAK OUT AS KLEINMOND OPERATION SPARKS NATIONAL DEBATE ON IMMIGRATION AND COMMUNITY TENSIONS 🇿🇦





Several foreign nationals who were repatriated from Kleinmond have reportedly said they do not intend returning to South Africa after being sent back to their countries of origin.





The development follows a high-profile operation in the Western Cape that attracted national attention and reignited debate around immigration, documentation, local employment opportunities and community concerns.





Some of those leaving reportedly expressed disappointment over their experiences in South Africa, while others said they are ready to start a new chapter back home.

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The situation has sparked mixed reactions across the country. Some South Africans believe immigration laws must be strictly enforced, while others argue that solutions should balance law enforcement with human dignity and regional cooperation.



As the debate continues, questions remain about the future of immigration policy, border management and the economic challenges driving migration across the African continent.



💬 If foreign nationals choose not to return after being repatriated, do you believe this will reduce pressure on jobs and public services, or are deeper economic issues the real challenge?



🇿🇦 KLEINMOND’S REPATRIATION OPERATION IS NOW MAKING HEADLINES ACROSS THE COUNTRY AS SOME DEPARTING FOREIGN NATIONALS SAY THEIR SOUTH AFRICA JOURNEY IS OVER FOR GOOD. 👇🔥