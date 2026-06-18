WE ARE NOT CORRUPT, WE ARE SQUEAKY CLEAN – Sampa amplifies Milupi’s statement





“We have served [in] 3 governments and [under] 3 Presidents last 15 years and never been cited for either Corruption or Abuse of Office.”





“We were there to serve the people and Country. Never for our pockets.”



“Records are there at the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce, MP office & as Mayor at Lusaka City Council where we served. Not even 1 Ngwee of public resources went to our pockets or to our family members or relatives.”





“We are proud to hold this squeaky clean record under the PF since formed government in 2011 and lost it in 2021.”