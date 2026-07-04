“We are sorry for falsely accusing innocent Yango driver of s*xual assault”



TWO young women of Lusaka have admitted that they concocted and published false rape accusations against an innocent Yango driver.





Mariah Sinamweenda and Angela Nsofwa both aged 25 have both publicly withdrawn their claims and apologized to the driver, identified as Mervin after admitting that the accusations they spread were false.





The allegations, which made rounds on social media last month, claimed that the Yango driver had beaten Mariah, a female passenger, torn her clothes and attempted to rape her before being arrested and released on police bond.







The posts warned members of the public to avoid him as they described him as “dangerous.”



However, after authorities stepped in to investigate the matter, it was found that the two ladies had concocted the false allegations against an innocent man.





Authorities discovered that Mariah, the alleged victim possessed a rare talent of narrating events that never took place – she was never attacked, beaten or even had any of her clothes torn apart. No one attempted to rape her.



Now faced with possible jail time on cyber related crimes, the lying female duo have in separate statements issued to Kalemba confessed that the allegations were not true and have since apologized.





Mariah admitted that she was the source of the false information and accepted full responsibility for everything that followed.



“I unreservedly retract the accusation and affirm that it is not true,” Mariah stated.



“I am truly at fault for everything. I was the one who shared the false statement… Mr Mervin is innocent.”





She apologized to Mervin, his family and the public for the pain, emotional trauma and damage to his reputation.



Mariah also urged everyone who had shared the allegations to stop circulating them and instead share the correction.





“Use me as an example and do not share false and unverified information because cyber crime is real,” she said.



Meanwhile, Angela Nsofwa also admitted that the information she posted on June 17, 2026 was false.





She said investigations later revealed that Mervin had not committed any of the offences she had accused him of.



“The claims made against Mr Mervin were false. He did not do any of the things I posted about,” Angela wrote.





She admitted she had failed to verify the information before publishing it and apologised for the emotional pain she caused Mervin, his family and the public.



“I am deeply sorry for my irresponsibility. I am truly sorry,” she stated