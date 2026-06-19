We do not merely bear the scars of politics; we carry deep wounds- Nelson Chamisa

Opposition politician Nelson Chamisa says, “We do not merely bear the scars of politics; we carry deep wounds. We have been severely bruised, abused, and broken by this oppressive system of tyranny.





“Many of our friends and relatives lost their lives because of politics, and the pain remains as profound today as it was then. Some have been abducted and disappeared without a trace. Others have been forced to sleep in unimaginable places, including the mountains, simply to survive.





“We, along with many others, have been arrested, persecuted, and subjected to relentless harassment. We have been left for dead after numerous assassination attempts. We have been denied opportunities, marginalized, and deprived of the resources and means necessary to improve our lives.

Food and government support or opportunities have been politicized and weaponized. We have been excluded, humiliated, robbed, and exploited continuously…day after day, season after season.





“And after all this, some choose to align themselves with and support the very oppressors and persecutors responsible for our suffering, all for money, personal benefits, and the desire to illegally remain in this illegitimate parliament. The citizens are the ‘ultimate parliament’ and shall determine the direction of our great country.



To you, Oppressors and your sidekicks …Stop it or be stopped. Change can’t be delayed or denied any longer!”