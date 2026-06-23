“We have a deep problem with Hezbollah, but we do not want all of Lebanon to die.” — Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa





A remarkable diplomatic twist is unfolding across the Middle Eastern landscape. After U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly suggested that the post-Assad Syrian government could do a “more precise job” of handling and dismantling Hezbollah in Lebanon—while openly criticizing Israel’s heavy military tactics—Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has firmly pushed back.

In a new interview, Sharaa clarified that Trump’s statements were “misinterpreted” and categorically ruled out any military invasion or a return to Syrian “tutelage” over Beirut.





While Damascus is actively working behind the scenes to choke off Hezbollah’s financial and weapon smuggling routes from Iran, Sharaa is advocating for a sovereign, political resolution.

He warned that Lebanon cannot remain permanently trapped between the catastrophic choices of civil war and a war with Israel, emphasizing that Hezbollah continues to usurp the legitimate Lebanese state authority on matters of war and peace.

This diplomatic rejection highlights the intricate friction points facing Washington as it attempts to pressure its regional partners into a 60-day ceasefire framework.