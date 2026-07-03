We know teams like  Senegal…they lose  their tactical structure towards the end of the match- Belgian Coach Rudi Garcia

Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia did not hold back in a post-match analysis following the Red Devils’ dramatic 3-2 comeback victory against Senegal in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32.





Garcia claimed his side capitalized on a predictable psychological and tactical shift often seen in “teams like that,” noting a tendency to abandon early composure under late-game pressure.





“We know teams like that: they lose their tactical structure towards the end of the match. We knew that at 2-0 they would do everything to protect their goal, which in my opinion is a serious mistake,” Garcia stated.





Prior to the Senegal-Belgium match, the tournament witnessed a similar pattern when the DR Congo gave away an early 1 goal lead to England, bowing out in the dying minutes of the match.





His comment however attracted concerns with critics saying, categorizing Senegal as part of “teams like that” amounts to some form of lazy stereotyping.



What do you Make of Garcia’s Statement?