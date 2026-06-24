WE NEED A NATIONAL RESERVE PROTECTION LAW- George N Mtonga

By George N Mtonga

We need a law to protect our reserves. We cant keep on having these politicians come in and spend money aimlessly on inflated tenders.





The only way we can protect our reserves is with a law that prevents reserves from going below a certain threasholf.



The finance guys know the calculations but i need a law to protect our money.





We have alot of poor people who want to become politicians to get rich on supplying air on tenders they are giving each other.





THIS MUST STOP. WE NEED A NATIONAL RESERVE PROTECTION LAW.



BA POMPWE na ba pya over the last 5 years day bakesa.. baka lya kumo na cement ya chikulwa cha bank of zambia.

PREPARE A NATIONAL RESERVE PROTECTION ACT as early as september 2026.