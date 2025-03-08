WE REJECT THE PROPOSAL BY MR. GIVEN LUBINDA OF PF-FACTION/TONSE ALLIANCE TO CLOSE THE MINES



The New Dawn Administration rejects in the strongest terms, the proposal made by Mr Given Lubinda of Tonse Alliance that mines in Zambia should close “until a wiser generation is born in the country.” This is the same mindset that saw KCM and Mopani Copper Mines close operations under the watch of the PF government, with disastrous consequences on the livehoods of the people. The PF are now proposing that all mines should close until some wiser generation emerges. Clearly, the PF never felt the pain of the people on the Copperbelt when KCM and Mopani closed.





Mr Lubinda’s position on mining, which was broadcast on HOT-FM yesterday and confirm by the radio station today during the interview with the Minister of Finance and National Planning, reflects the thinking of the alliance not only about the livelihoods of the majority of people in the Copperbelt, Northwestern and other mining areas, but about the future and foreign exchange-earning prospects for the Republic.





It was also a very sad experience to hear Mr. Lubinda categorizing innocent Zambians as being UNWISE to run the current mining assets in the country and, impliedly, not deserving of the opportunities that the resurgence of mining is bringing to the country





We appeal to our Members of Parliament and party structures on the Copperbelt and in Northwestern Province to assure our



fellow citizens that the New Dawn Administration will not tolerate proposals from Mr. Lubinda and his cohorts to close mines in Zambia. The country depends on mines for foreign exchange. A substantial number of our people depend on mines for jobs and incomes. Mine suppliers and associated businesses depend on mines for their sustainability.





We have not forgotten how thousands of people habitually lost jobs in the mining sector because of bad policies by the administration of which Mr. Lubinda was part. We have not forgotten how mining companies in Mufulira, Kitwe, Chingola, Chililabombwe and other places were failing to meet their corporate social responsibilities such as sponsoring sports clubs.



Our promise to fellow countrymen is that, we will continue to implement policies that are sound and in the interest of the nation while getting a fair share of the financial benefits from the mines without impairing their operational sustainability and competitiveness.



MARK SIMUUWE

UPND MEDIA DIRECTOR