We Shut Up the Big Mouths, Says South Africa Coach After Historic World Cup Progress



South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has hit back at critics following his side’s historic qualification for the knockout stage of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, declaring that Bafana Bafana had silenced those who doubted them.





According to a report by The Punch, South Africa secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Korea on Wednesday to reach the second round of the tournament for the first time in the nation’s history.





The result ensured they finished second in Group A behind co-hosts Mexico, who won all three of their group matches.



Competing in their fourth World Cup appearance and their first since hosting the tournament in 2010, South Africa faced criticism after opening their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Mexico.





However, Broos’ side responded impressively, earning a draw against the Czech Republic before defeating South Korea in a decisive contest for a place in the knockout rounds.





The breakthrough came in the second half when Thapelo Maseko found the net, securing a famous victory and sparking celebrations among South African supporters.





Reflecting on the achievement, Broos expressed pride in his players and used the moment to answer critics who had questioned his approach lately.



“I’m very proud of the performance of my team,” Broos told reporters.





“And I think we gave an answer to all those big mouths of the last weeks that thought that we had to change something.”



The veteran Belgian coach insisted that the team remained committed to its plans and was now reaping the rewards of that belief.





“We just did what we did. We just did what I wanted to do and this is the result.”



The 74-year-old, who has led South Africa since 2021, also described the qualification as one of the most emotional moments of his coaching career.





He suggested that the World Cup could be among his final major tournaments, and said ending his career with such an accomplishment would be a dream for any coach.





South Africa’s attention now turns to a challenging knockout clash against co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles on Sunday, with a place in the last 16 at stake.



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