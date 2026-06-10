We will make Africa Proud- Aliko Dangote



Aliko Dangote, has laid out an ambitious roadmap to position his petrochemical complex at the very top of the global market.





With the Dangote Refinery already reshaping energy dynamics, the focus is now expanding toward total dominance in the agricultural sector; a move he said will “make Africa proud.”





Sharing his vision for the unprecedented scale of this expansion, Dangote revealed that:





“We are investing heavily in fertilizer. We actually want to become the number one fertilizer plant in the world by 2028. We are moving from 3 million tons of urea to 12 million tons so we will actually beat the number one today.”





Dangote’s refinery is already making history as it expands production capacity from 650,000 barrels per day to 700,000 bpd with plans underway to scale up to 1.2 million bpd which will position it has the world’s largest refinery.