We will pay no Compensation. Tell us where the drug dens of Nigerians are so we can clean the drugs from our country urgently — South Africa tells Nigerian government





South African Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has stated that foreign nationals who legally own property in South Africa are free to sell their assets before leaving the country, stressing that only legally registered properties are recognised under the law.





Addressing the issue, Ntshavheni explained that all legitimate assets in South Africa are officially registered, saying, “If you own a property in South Africa, it’s registered. If it’s a house, it’s registered with the Deeds Register. If you own a car, it’s registered in the NATIS system. If you own a business, it’s registered with the CIPC. If you’re renting offices, they’re registered with landlords.”





She also said authorities want information on locations allegedly being used for drug-related activities, adding, “We’ll be interested to know where the drug dens of Nigerians are so they can show us where they’ve been holding the drugs so that we can clean the drugs in South Africa quite urgently.”





Ntshavheni emphasised that only legally recognised properties qualify for protection under South African law, stating, “Those who had properties in South Africa, those properties are in the law. Informal squatter camps and informal settlements are never properties because they are illegal in the country. So you are already violating our law if you’re going to tell us about a shack in some informal settlement.”





According to her, “When we evict and remove informal settlements, there’s no longer going to be informal settlements built in the areas, including the evictions in the informal settlements, in line with our court judgments.”





Ntshavheni added that the government would not compensate owners of illegal structures, saying, “There’s no compensation that will come from government.”





She said “Those who leave their properties, if they are properly, legally registered in the country, they can dispose of the properties in the property market in South Africa, whether it’s a movable or immovable property.”