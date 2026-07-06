Wearing red at Intercity was considered a serious offence. We did not tolerate it- PF Cadre Chanda John Chimba

Chanda John Chimba writes..



“ I have heard President Hichilema speak about people being beaten at Intercity Bus Terminus simply for wearing red, among other incidents. As a former PF cadre, I want to share what I know, and I will speak the truth. Love it or hate it.





Wearing red at Intercity was considered a serious offence. We did not tolerate it. Wearing UPND regalia was almost a direct invitation to harassment or a beating. Even innocent people were often manhandled.





Intercity was like a mini cadre barracks. We had commanders and those who enforced orders. Then there was Kamugodi in Soweto, which served as another base. People were taken there, tied up, blindfolded, and assaulted. It was a dark period that traumatized many people.





Back then, some of the people who openly insult President Hakainde Hichilema today or call him names would never have dared to do so. They would have faced serious intimidation. That is how ruthless the political environment had become.





I say “we” because I was PF, and I do not want to point fingers at others while pretending I was separate from it. Although I never personally participated in such acts, I accept that I was part of that political system, and I cannot deny the reality of what happened.





People like Ka Cameraman Andy, who today freely express their opinions, would not have enjoyed that freedom in those days. The environment was one of fear, intimidation, and political violence. Many Zambians were traumatized, and that is a painful truth we should acknowledge.





We cannot build a better Zambia by denying our past. We should be honest about it, learn from it, and ensure that no citizen is ever subjected to political violence or persecution again, regardless of which party is in power.





So colleagues, on lawlessness, I will say it a thousands or even a billion times, WE WERE UNRULY… “



Chanda John Chimba,

Kabwata.