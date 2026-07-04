Web insultant handcuffed in dramatic internet safety sting

…..as cops signal zero tolerance for cyberbullying after Chongwe man is detained





By DAVID KANDUZA

THE Zambia Police have arrested a 48-year-old man from Chongwe District for allegedly broadcasting vulgar and abusive language against President Hakainde Hichilema and other high-ranking public officials on social media.





The suspect, Victor Chisanga, was apprehended on July 2, 2026, during a coordinated, intelligence-led operation in Chipata.



The joint crackdown involved the Zambia Police Service, the Anti-Cyber Crime Unit, and the Zambia Cyber Security Agency.





According to law enforcement, Chisanga repeatedly published and transmitted indecent, derogatory and humiliating content between May and June this year.





His primary targets included President Hichilema, Electoral Commission of Zambia chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis and Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana, among others.





Police public relations officer Godfrey Chilabi confirmed the arrest and issued a stern warning to internet users.



Mr Chilabi urged citizens to exercise their freedom of expression with responsibility and strictly refrain from sharing unlawful or defamatory material online.





Police noted that investigations into the matter remain active as they compile the case file.



Chisanga is currently detained in police custody.





He faces charges of cyber harassment and humiliation, which constitutes a violation of Section 22 of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025.