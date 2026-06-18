We’ll use anything, including Edgar Lungu’s body, to remove UPND from power – Binwell Mpundu

We’ll use anything, including Lungu’s body, to remove UPND from power – Binwell



TONSE PF PAMODZI Alliance member Binwell Mpundu has declared that the opposition alliance will use every available means, including the issue surrounding the late former President Edgar Lungu’s unburied remains, to unseat the UPND government.





Speaking on Prime Television’s Day Break Breakfast Show this morning, Mpundu responded to accusations that the alliance has been politicising the late President’s death and using his body as a campaign tool.





Mpundu dismissed the criticism and maintained that the alliance would not shy away from employing any issue it believes exposes what it describes as the failures of the current administration.





“We, the Tonse PF Pamodzi Alliance, are going to use anything and everything to kick out this incompetent UPND government, including ichitumbi,” Mpundu said.





His remarks come amid ongoing public debate over the delayed burial of former President Edgar Lungu, with critics accusing political players of exploiting the matter for political gain.



TV Yatu | David Kashiki | June 18, 2026.