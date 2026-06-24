WE’RE CONDUCTING UNDERCOVER INVESTIGATIONS TO APPREHEND EMMANUEL MWAMBA, POLICE TELLS COURT

WE’RE CONDUCTING UNDERCOVER INVESTIGATIONS TO APPREHEND MWAMBA, POLICE TELLS COURT



By Precious Daka,



23rd June 2026



AN arresting officer, Chief Inspector Justin Makumba, has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that undercover investigations are underway to bring PF faction Chairperson for Information and Publicity Emmanuel Mwamba before court.





Meanwhile, Lusaka Senior Resident Magistrate Trevor Kasanda Kalisilira has extended Mwamba’s bench warrant to July 20, 2026.





In this matter, Mwamba is facing one count of assaulting a police officer. It is alleged that Mwamba, on June 14, 2023, in Lusaka, assaulted Detective Inspector Steven Simwenda, a Zambia Police Service officer, in the due execution of his duty.





When the matter came up for return of the bench warrant, Monday, Makumba informed the court that he was still working on intelligence information to bring Mwamba back.



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